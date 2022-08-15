Another House Democrat Refuses to Answer Whether Biden Should Run in 2024

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) added himself to the list of Democratic lawmakers who refuses to say whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Brianna Keilar asked Bowman whether 79-year-old Biden should run again after playing clips of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) all previously sidestepping the question. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), meanwhile, flatly stated she does not believe Biden will be running again.

Bowman first said 2024 is too far away to think about and Democrats should focus on winning the upcoming midterms before having discussions about Biden or alternate candidates.

“Well, how about you walk and chew gum at the same time and tell us if you think he should run again or not,” Keilar said, nudging the congressman and referencing a line from Bowman earlier in the show.

“Here’s the most important thing we should focus on right now. We have to keep the house, which I think we have a chance to do. We have to win multiple seats in the senate, which I know we have a chance to do. And once we do that, we’ll show our strength as a party which will make him stronger. And will help us as we enter 2024,” Bowman said.

Pushed further, Bowman did say he would support Biden “if” the president decides to run for reelection.

“If he’s running, I will support him. What’s more important, in my opinion, is for us to continue to have victories in congress so the American people can see we’re fighting for them,” he said. “That’s the most important thing.”

According to a Bloomberg report last week, citing “aides and allies” of Biden, the president is planning on announcing and launching his reelection campaign shortly after the midterms.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com