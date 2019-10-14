Iconic director Francis Ford Coppola made an appearance on MSNBC tonight and spoke to Ari Melber about, among other things, Roger Stone‘s trial.

To briefly recap: prosecutors have been arguing for a clip from The Godfather Part II to be played during Stone’s trial. Per Politico:

In the clip, a character named Frank Pentangeli backtracks from delivering blockbuster testimony to Congress about the Corleone crime family. Stone mentioned the scene in text messages to Randy Credico, a witness in the Mueller probe who had been questioned in the investigation about his contacts with both Stone and WikiLeaks, the online platform that published stolen Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. Mueller’s indictment accuses Stone of threatening Credico and his pet dog in a text message, and he also urges Credico to “do a Frank Pentangeli.”

Stone’s lawyers have argued it would be unfair and prejudicial to Stone.

As of earlier this month, a decision on whether it can be shown is still pending.

Coppola spoke with Melber tonight about the release of a brand-new cut of The Cotton Club and recounted the pressure he got at the time about the film.

At one point, Melber asked Coppola about the Stone trial and invited him to weigh in.

“Over the last 20 years, some of the most unattractive political leaders in the world, from Saddam Hussein and Qaddafi and I could go on and on, that’s their favorite movie. So there must be something in this piece of fiction,” Coppola said.

The director also opined on whether the clip should be played at the trial:

“If it’s relevant to the case, and I mean, Godfather has become part of the culture — from my point of view anyone who would take stuff from a fictional gangster picture and put it in real life, that’s not behavior — the behavior in The Godfather is not behavior I recommend. I always thought people who would use intimidation and violence and cruelty are below my lowest regard for another human being. So I don’t recommend that kind of behavior.”

