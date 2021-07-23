Arizona Sec of State Rips Trump Ahead of Planned Rally: ‘Like Most Grownups, Take Your Loss and Accept It and Move On’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Friday former President Donald Trump should stop being a “sore loser,” ahead of his planned Arizona rally Saturday.

Hobbs — currently running for governor — is one of several Democratic Secretaries of State across the country who have been pushing back on the former president’s false claims about the election. Trump has endorsed the widely-derided election audit in Arizona.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Hobbs “how dangerous” it will be for Trump to be rallying in her state tomorrow.

“Well, it is dangerous. I’m glad you pointed that out,” Hobbs responded. “But the bottom line is it doesn’t matter what he says or does, nothing is going to change the outcome of the 2020 election. But it also doesn’t change how dangerous this is.”

She told Acosta people in the state are “tired of being led by conspiracy theorists.”

“And so what is your message to Donald Trump ahead of this rally?” Acosta asked. “Don’t come?”

“Well, I mean, like most grownups, take your loss and accept it and move on,” Hobbs responded. “Nothing that’s going on here is going to change the outcome, and really this is nothing more than being a sore loser.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

