Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei had tough words for governors of traditionally “red” states and the influence of conservative media influence the on decisions made to control the coronavirus.

In the first hour of Thursday’s Morning Joe, VandeHei appeared in a segment pegged to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to order a statewide stay at home order, long after the same had been ordered in other populated and coastal states such as New York and California. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that he had just learned that asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19 are just as contagious as those who feel sick.

VandeHei blamed his late action, and the inaction of other Republican governors, on the “noise and news pollution” that comes from right-wing opinion media.

“What you’re seeing here, and this is a bigger problem for society, is information inequality,” VandeHei said. “Like, why Desantis do what he did? Why did Georgia wait so long? They were listening to President Trump. They were watching Fox News and listening to Rush Limbaugh. The information was there. In the information bubble, they were basically getting a lot of sort of noise and news pollution.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]