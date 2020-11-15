Former President Barack Obama told CBS’ Scott Pelley that it was past time for President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, saying Trump should have made the call “at the latest, two days after the election.”

Obama sat down with Pelley in an interview for 60 Minutes to promote his new memoir, A Promised Land. Pelley asked Obama if he had any advice for his successor.

“Well, a president is a public servant,” said Obama. “They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. And when your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments. My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing.”

“In your view, it is time for him to concede?” asked Pelley.

“Absolutely,” Obama replied. “Well, I mean, I think it was time for him to concede probably — the day after the election — or at the latest, two days after the election. When you look at the numbers objectively, Joe Biden will have won handily. There is no scenario in which any of those states would turn the other way, and certainly not enough to reverse the outcome of the election.”

Pelley noted that Trump’s refusal to concede also included his administration declining to begin the normal transition process — refusing to authorize funds or access to facilities or data for the incoming administration. When he was president-elect, Trump began receiving national security briefings. Biden and his team have not yet been allowed to do so.

Pelley asked Obama what he thought our adversaries like Russia and China might be thinking about the fact that “the transition is not moving forward?”

“I think our adversaries have seen us weakened, not just as a consequence of this election, but over the last several years,” Obama replied. “We have these cleavages in the body politic that they’re convinced they can exploit. There’s an old adage that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge, right? That, when it comes to our foreign policy, that it is the United States of America, not the divided states of America.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

