Ben Carson Pummeled on Twitter for Not Revealing Plan for Coronavirus Ship: ‘We Are So, So F*cked’

By Ken MeyerMar 8th, 2020, 2:06 pm

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson did not impress a lot of people with his answer on how the Trump administration is going to deal with a cruise ship approaching the U.S. that’s at the center of a coronavirus outbreak.

On ABC’s This Week, Carson was repeatedly asked about the government’s plans for the Grand Princess, a cruise liner that 3,500 passengers are expected to disembark from in California on Monday. Twenty-one people on the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, but instead of elaborating on what kind of strategy is being put into place, Carson said “the plan will be in place by that time, but I don’t want to preview the plan right now.” He later said the plan was not yet “fully formulated.”

Carson’s answer did not provide viewers with confidence, for many of them have taken to Twitter in order to ridicule him and pan the Trump administration at large for not doing more to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above, via ABC.

