Bernie Sanders Dismisses Question at Fox Town Hall About Biden’s Mental Fitness: Won’t Engage in ‘Personal Attacks’

One issue that came up during Senator Bernie Sanders’ Fox News town hall was Joe Biden’s mental faculties.

An attendee directly asked Sanders, “Some of Joe Biden’s answer don’t make sense. Do you think it’s acceptable for a presidential candidate to respond to questions like Joe Biden does?”

Sanders started by calling Biden “a friend of mine” and criticized him for a recent rally where he spoke for “seven minutes.”

He said Americans are “entitled to thoughtful answers to the crises we face.”

Bret Baier more explicitly raised the issue of Biden’s mental fitness, bringing up clips of former Democratic candidates raising that issue in the past few months, in addition to some media pundits.

“I’m not gonna go at that level in attacking,” Sanders responded.

He focused on their “significant political differences” and said he wouldn’t engage in personal attacks.

Martha MacCallum asked why he brought up Biden’s seven-minute address. Sanders just said if he himself is going to speak to people, “there are too many issues” to address to only speak for seven minutes.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]