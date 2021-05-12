Betsy DeVos Stands by Resignation Letter Calling Out Trump’s Rhetoric After Riot — But Now Says He’ll Play ‘Very Important Part’ in GOP’s Future

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was one of several Trump administration officials who resigned in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6th.

DeVos’ resignation letter was pretty direct in addressing then-President Donald Trump’s irresponsible rhetoric.

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” she said. “Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum brought up that letter in her interview with DeVos this week, and asked her to reflect on the words she wrote at the time.

“I think that we should all continue to aspire to be a more perfect union and that we need to be talking about ways to bring people together,” DeVos responded.

She stood by her decision to resign and the letter she wrote, lamenting, “We had so many accomplishments. It would have been my hope that we would be talking about those then and looking forward to how we can continue to build on those.”

MacCallum asked about the current tensions within the Republican party and whether she thinks the GOP “can succeed without President Trump.”

DeVos responded by saying “President Trump is going to play a very important part of this party’s future, of our country’s future.”

“But there are lots of other individuals too that have great ideas. We need to be talking about ideas, about policies that are going to make a difference in the lives of people.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

