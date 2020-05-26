Former vice president Joe Biden knocked President Donald Trump for “macho” posturing on masks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

On Monday, the president retweeted a post from Fox News’ Brit Hume, sharing a photo of Biden wearing a mask and remarking, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

After talking about a transition back to traditional campaigning, Biden responded to the president’s mocking retweet.

“He’s a fool. An absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden said. “Every leading doc in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd, and especially when you know you’re going to be in a position where you’re going to inadvertently get closer than 12 feet to somebody. I know we’re 12 feet apart, I get that. But it’s just absolutely — this macho stuff, for a guy… I shouldn’t get going. But it’s cost people lives. It’s costing people’s lives.”

Bash asked, “Do you think wearing a mask projects strength or weakness?”

“Leadership,” Biden said.

