Biden Calls Trump a ‘Fool’ for Swiping at Him for Wearing Mask, Dismisses ‘This Macho Stuff’
Former vice president Joe Biden knocked President Donald Trump for “macho” posturing on masks in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.
On Monday, the president retweeted a post from Fox News’ Brit Hume, sharing a photo of Biden wearing a mask and remarking, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”
This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE
— Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020
After talking about a transition back to traditional campaigning, Biden responded to the president’s mocking retweet.
“He’s a fool. An absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden said. “Every leading doc in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd, and especially when you know you’re going to be in a position where you’re going to inadvertently get closer than 12 feet to somebody. I know we’re 12 feet apart, I get that. But it’s just absolutely — this macho stuff, for a guy… I shouldn’t get going. But it’s cost people lives. It’s costing people’s lives.”
Bash asked, “Do you think wearing a mask projects strength or weakness?”
“Leadership,” Biden said.
You can watch above, via CNN.
