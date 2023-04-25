Biden Quotes Trump to Slam House Republicans Using the Debt Ceiling As a ‘Negotiating Wedge’

President Joe Biden spoke at North America’s Building Trades Unions Conference in Washington on Tuesday and tore into House Republicans using the debt ceiling as a negotiating “wedge” to cut spending – even quoting former President Donald Trump to make his point.

Biden spoke just hours after officially announcing his reelection bid and while he never directly mentioned the campaign launch, the president took aim at MAGA Republicans. Notably, MSNBC was the only cable news network to carry the speech live.

While speaking about closing tax loopholes for corporations an animated Biden declared, “We aren’t even talking about raising taxes, just to stop the subsidies.”

“Same old trickle-down dressed up in MAGA clothing,” Biden raged as he denounced GOP opposition to making big corporations pay more in taxes.

“Only worse because this time they’re saying if they get their way, if they don’t get their way, if Biden doesn’t agree with them and agree to all the cuts, and these tax increases for others, working people, they’re going to let the country default on its debt,” Biden continued, adding:

This is debt that took over 200 years to accumulate. The last administration alone increased the debt by nearly 40% in four years, in four years. And every single time they passed the debt ceiling without any question, default would be totally irresponsible. It would mean cuts in Social Security, Medicare, higher interest rates for your credit cards, car loans, mortgages, the entire economy be put at risk. Moody’s, you know that economic operation it comments on the economy. They said the Republican plan would cost us 780,000 jobs, 780,000 jobs working, and middle-class seniors paying the price. The speaker likes to quote President Reagan, I love these guys, how they selectively quote people, including make-up quotes for me.

“Well, President Reagan made it clear we pay our debt. Seriously, here is a quote from him. He said, ‘The United States has a special responsibility to itself and the world to meet its obligations.’ It means we have a well-earned reputation, reliability, and credibility. Two things that set us apart and much of the world,” Biden added.

“Now, I didn’t think I’d be quoting Donald Trump. But even Donald Trump said, ‘I can’t imagine anyone ever thinking of using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge,” Biden added, concluding:

These guys are saying unless I agree to cut all these programs by 22%, which is growing the economy and cut taxes for the super-wealthy and corporations. Folks, America is not a deadbeat nation. We pay our bills.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

