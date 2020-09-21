As Joe Biden talked about the coronavirus pandemic during a Wisconsin campaign event Monday, he railed against President Donald Trump over the lack of social distancing and masks at his events.

“We could be looking, as I said, between 178,000 and 200,000 lives lost and all the president does is deliberately change the subject,” Biden said. “We just watched him hold an indoor rally with thousands of people. Many of whom weren’t wearing masks, despite the clear evidence that you’re putting every one of those people’s lives at risk.”

He brought up Trump’s admission to Bob Woodward about the severity of the virus and said, “Trump panicked. The virus was too big for him. All his life Donald Trump has been bailed out of any problem he faced. And with this crisis, a real crisis… that required serious presidential leadership, he just wasn’t up to it. He froze. He failed to act. He panicked.”

Biden returned to the subject of Trump’s rallies minutes later:

“Oh, he loves his rallies. And the next time he holds one, look closely. Trump keeps his distance from anyone in the rally. The folks who come are packed in tight as they can be, risking disease, mostly without masks. But not Trump. He safely keeps his distance.”

Biden referenced a reporter to whom Trump made his comments about keeping his distance, though that reporter said the former vice president “mangled what happened”:

Today @JoeBiden mangled what happened when I interviewed @realDonaldTrump on 9/13. On 9/15 Biden said I approached Trump on stage. Wrong. Today Biden said I tried to talk to Trump who told me to stay away.

Here's what really happenedhttps://t.co/icSgemz8LM @reviewjournal — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) September 21, 2020

