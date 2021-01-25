President Joe Biden has not weighed in that much on the specifics of the impending impeachment trial of his predecessor Donald Trump, but he said Monday in comments to CNN that the trial “has to happen.”

Kaitlan Collins reported Monday that she asked the president about his view of the trial given “the concern about it would mean for his agenda.”

“He told me just a few minutes ago, ‘I think it has to happen,'” Collins said.

She said he acknowledged how the trial would affect his first-100-days agenda, but felt it would be worse for the trial not to go forward.

But, Collins added, Biden does not believe enough Republicans will vote to convict Trump.

“He does not actually think that’s going to go forward,” she said.

You can watch Collins’ report above, via CNN.

