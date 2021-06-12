On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher brought up recent polling on masks and the potential consequences to Democrats politically for their Covid stances.

Maher said that “how we react to coming out of this is looking like a big liability to the Democrats,” in reference to the pandemic, adding that he thinks “sometimes their whole attitude toward this was a liability.”

He cited a Gallup poll on attitudes toward continuing to wear masks going forward, which showed that a huge majority of Republicans think people who are vaccinated, healthy, and not showing symptoms should “lead their normal lives.”

“71% of Democrats: stay home. Keep cowering,” Maher said.

“I see people on the street walking outside with a mask on, like you f*cking moron! I just want to shout at them outside the car, you’re a moron! You never could get it outside, really, and you’re alone walking on the street with a mask?” he said.

Guest Rachel Bitecofer, a Democratic strategist and analyst, responded that “it is stupid, and it’s a rejection of science.”

“You can’t say on one end, we’ve got to listen to the science and the data, and then when science says you can’t get Covid outside and you never could and you don’t need a mask anymore, be like, oh, I’m just not going to do it!”

“Now we’re over the–It’s over. Can we just say it’s over?” Maher said at one point. “I know it was great fun to have a pandemic and order Grubhub every night, but…”

“I watch the basketball playoffs now, most of the people are in the stands not wearing masks, and apparently there’s no super-spreader event coming out of that. And yet I see the players are playing without masks, they go on the bench, the coach has a mask on! Why? It’s just stupid, inconsistent, ass-covering,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid of the person who isn’t” vaccinated, he said. “Life is a risk, everything is a risk.”

Watch the clip above, via HBO.

