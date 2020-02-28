Bill Maher Panel Gets Heated Over Trump Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re Not Rooting for Failure!’

Bill Maher tonight got heated with Buck Sexton over President Donald Trump’s response to coronavirus, with Maher saying, “I think the coronavirus is going to change people’s views of Donald Trump, finally. Not for the better.”

Sexton said this should be an issue where everyone’s in agreement but there are liberals “trying to score political points.”

“But he is lying his ass off about it,” Maher responded. “You would admit he lies his ass off, and that’s part of the charm, I get it, because government is for trolling and making liberals cry their liberal tears. But that’s not so funny now, is it? Do you really have no buyer’s remorse?”

They argued over what Trump said about a vaccine before Maher showed the video of Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, grilling acting DHS chief Chad Wolf and asked Sexton if he shares the senator’s concern.

Sexton said that experts are still figuring out some of the key data, telling Maher, “Everyone has the same feeling here, which is that they want the best response possible from the government [and] the only people that seem to be rooting for failure…”

“We’re not rooting for failure! We’re rooting for health! We’re rooting for competence!” Maher fired back.

The two of them went back and forth, with Maher saying “you don’t really believe this bullshit you’re saying” and Sexton blasting the anti-Trump “derangement” as illogical.

You can watch above, via HBO.

