Comic and pundit Bill Maher got a big laugh by taunting trans people and allies with a crack about pronouns not seeming so serious considering the likely end of abortion rights.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted part of his opening monologue to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it takes effect.

He singled out some laws that are being considered in “the Waffle House states,” and couldn’t resist a shot at trans people and the people who respect their wishes:

And women, I got to tell you, if you can’t remember what you did last night, you might want to get the abortion now. I’m just saying. That’s. Well. I mean, that’s the big news, right? The big news. Right. Okay. They’re going to get rid of Roe versus Wade after 49 years. And as soon as this was leaked, protesters immediately gathered outside the Supreme Court. Memo to my Democratic friends. More effective when you’re on the inside. Oh, yeah. Now it’s just going to be a race with the Waffle House states to just get more and more restrictive about abortion. Oklahoma already has one on the books. Six weeks can’t get an — after six weeks. Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. They don’t even know if they like the guy. Six weeks. That’s a quick look. Oh. Louisiana wants to pass a law that says flat out if you get an abortion, you get charged with murder. Wow. Suddenly getting the right pronoun doesn’t seem so big, does it? But on the bright side, it’s not really that big of a bright side. But in Louisiana, okay, if the fetus is absolutely a human being and you’re driving alone to another state to get an abortion, you can use the carpool lane.

