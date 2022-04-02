WATCH: Bill Maher Gets Big Laugh with Transphobic Tucker Carlson-Centered Joke About Caitlyn Jenner Joining Fox News

Comic and pundit Bill Maher got a big laugh when he made a transphobic joke about Caitlyn Jenner joining Fox News that used Fox host Tucker Carlson as its punchline.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott confirmed Jenner’s hiring as a contributor earlier this week in a statement that said “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner said, of the new gig, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted most of his opening monologue to the slap that Will Smith delivered to comedian Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars, and the resulting fallout.

But he used the end of the monologue to comment on reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is going to join MSNBC, and to make a crude, transphobic crack about Jenner’s debut at Fox News — to big laughs:

You know, there are two interesting moves in the media this week. Wow. Did you see that? Jen Psaki is leaving. She is the, President Biden’s press spokesman. She is going to join NB… MSNBC. Part of their commitment to diversity. Now they have a redhead, so… And Fox News, guess who’s joining Fox News, Caitlyn Jenner. Now they’ll have two Tuckers.

Jenner has been a regular on Fox for years to promote her conservative political views and her failed run for governor of California, among other things. Jenner has also used the network as a platform to voice opposition to transgender women competing in women’s athletics.

Watch above via HBO.

