‘Black Women Are Going to Die’: MSNBC’s Katie Phang and Guests Agree ‘Being Pregnant In Florida Is Like a Death Sentence’

Recent court rulings and bills before state legislatures were the subject of several segments on Saturdays The Katie Phang Show on MSNBC, with host Katie Phang calling it a “war on women.”

After speaking with NBC’s Chloe Atkins about court rulings on the abortion pill, Phang summarized.

“All eyes are on the Supreme Court, who is looking at one of, you know, most anticipated abortion-related cases since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June,” said Atkins.

“You know, Chloe,” said Phang, “we kind of predicted, right, that this war on women was going to keep on going forward, and obviously the next battle is the abortion pill.”

Later in the show, Phang teased an upcoming segment, and characterized what her guests were there to discuss.

“Later, one woman says being pregnant in Florida is like a death sentence,” said Phang. “How the state’s abortion rollbacks are putting women’s lives in harm’s way.”

In that segment, Phang interviewed two Florida women, Anya Cook and Shanae Smith-Cunningham, who were each diagnosed with life-threatening conditions while pregnant but who said their doctors were afraid to take actions due to Florida’s laws.

Asked about what they would tell Florida politicians about their painful, life-threatening experiences, Cook said she’ say, “you are killing us.”

Finally, Phang spoke with a Democrat in Florida’s state legislature, Sen. Shevrin Jones, who called Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act “government overreach” and that “Black women are going to die” as a result of the law.

Watch the clips above, via MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show.

