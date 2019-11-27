Bloomberg Campaign Manager: Impeachment is Making Trump’s Re-Election ‘More Likely’

Kevin Sheekey, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign manager, argued for his boss’ entry into the 2020 election by warning that Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry is making the president stronger, not weaker.

Sheekey spoke to CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour to reiterate his position that Trump is an “existential threat” to the country, and yet, he’s on track to get re-elected in 2020. He also used the interview to argue that the U.S. presidential election always comes down to 6 swing states, and Trump has a good chance of winning each one.

When Amanpour asked if Sheekey thought this was true despite the ongoing impeachment process, he warned that “we’re setting ourselves here to impeachment, acquittal and re-election.” While he said that people “should be outraged” by Trump’s conduct, “it’s not helping in the places where this election will ultimately be decided.”

“The impeachment proceedings are making the president’s re-election more likely, not less likely,” Sheekey said.

