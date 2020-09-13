Bob Woodward sat down with 60 Minutes for his first big interview about his new book on the Trump presidency.

The most serious revelation from Woodward’s book so far is President Donald Trump on tape being candid about wanting to downplay the coronavirus early on, saying it’s worst than the flu weeks before making very different comments publicly.

In a preview released Sunday morning, Scott Pelley asked Woodward, “Did the president ever disclose to you why he wasn’t telling the public what the stakes where with the coronavirus?”

Woodward reviewed that discussion he had with the president, as well as Trump’s excuse he just didn’t want to panic people:

“I think he did not understand the American public… We knew from history when the public is told the truth, they organize. ‘We have a problem, we’re going to step up.’ And Trump thought, ‘Oh, well, they’ll panic.’ When there’s a crisis, when the president particularly, they know something, it’s time to tel tell the public in some form. He failed.”

Pelley noted that Woodward’s book says Trump’s handling of the virus “reflects his instincts, habits, and style.”

Asked what he means specifically, Woodward said, “Denial, making up his own facts.”

You can watch the clip above, via CBS. The full interview airs tonight on 60 Minutes.

