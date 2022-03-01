Boebert and Greene Turn Their Backs on Biden’s Cabinet and Heckle Him During SOTU Speech

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turned their backs on President Joe Biden’s cabinet as they entered the House chamber before the State of the Union, and both shouted at Biden during his address.

Homeland security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg entered the chamber along with other cabinet members.

An MSNBC camera caught both congresswomen “welcome” Biden’s cabinet with their backs turned.

Biden delivered remarks for just over an hour about everything from inflation to the crisis in eastern Europe. Prior to Biden’s speech, Boebert and Greene had apparently made up their minds about how they felt about it and some of those who were in attendance.

Boebert shouted “Thirteen!” at Biden as he discussed the death of his son Beau Biden from cancer in 2015. The comment was an apparent reference to the 13 U.S. service members killed last August at the Kabul airport.

As Biden spoke about the crisis on the country’s border with Mexico, he was heckled again.

“We need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said.

Chants of “Build the wall” were heard.

Biden paused briefly, before he stated, “We can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling.”

Reuters reported that Boebert and Greene were behind the chants:

Two far-right Republican lawmakers, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, shouted “build the wall” to show their displeasure with Biden’s immigration policy. “Sit down,” shouted a Democratic lawmaker in response.

via CNN and MSNBC.

