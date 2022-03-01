Lauren Boebert Booed for Heckling Biden as He Talks About the Cancer That Killed His Son

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was booed as she heckled President Joe Biden on Tuesday as he talked about the cancer that killed his son Beau.

Biden was discussing initiatives for cancer he had proposed as part of a “Unity Agenda” for the country during his State of the Union address.

The agenda called for ending the opioid epidemic, demanding better treatment for veterans and seeking to cure cancer. Biden discussed his son’s cancer while making a pitch for more research into toxins veterans are often exposed to overseas.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same,” Biden said. “Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness.”

He added, “A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin, I know.”

Boebert then shouted “Thirteen!” as an apparent reference to the 13 U.S. troops who died at the Kabul airport last August as the U.S. pulled out of the country.

The congresswoman was booed heavily over the shouted comment.

Biden, undeterred by the disruption, continued to discuss his son.

“One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden,” he said. “We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

