Former CDC Director Robert Redfield said he believes the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab, a stunning assessment that echoes claims made by other members of the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, Redfield made clear he was expressing his opinion that the coronavirus, which erupted into a global pandemic in 2020, first spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“I’m of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory. Escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out,” Redfield said in an interview that aired on New Day Friday.

“It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker,” he said. “That’s not implying any intentionality. It’s my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology.”

“I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission.”

