In what might be both the most predictable and smartest move in cable news so far this year, Fox News announced that professional provocateur and television personality Piers Morgan is joining News Corp and Fox News Media in what they are calling a “global deal.”

For the blissfully unaware, Morgan is the former British tabloid editor who took over for Larry King at CNN for a handful of years, before departing that cable news network and hosting Good Morning Britain in his home country. Morgan left that job when he unceremoniously walked off the set while being called out by a colleague — on-air —about Morgan’s constant attacks on Meghan Markle.

According to a statement released by News UK, Morgan will host a “global TV show” that. will air on weeknights in the UK, USA, and Australia. Notably, the show will air on Fox Nation and not Fox News. He will also contribute two weekly columns for the New York Post and The Sun (both owned by Rupert Murdoch) and Harper Collins will publish his next book Wake Up.

Morgan said of the new agreement “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.” The British broadcaster will also be hosting a True Crime series as well.

Murdoch added “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.” Murdoch’s hyperbole ignores the fact that Morgan’s show on CNN was canceled due to poor ratings.

In the same statement, Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media called Piers Morgan is an “exceptional talent,’ adding “We look forward to him making an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially FOX Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show tackling the subjects everyone is talking about.”

