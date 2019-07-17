Fox News host Brian Kilmeade embraced his politically correct side on Wednesday, saying he finds it “personally offensive” to call President Donald Trump a racist in light of his tweets telling four progressive congresswomen to “go back” where they came from.

Kilmeade’s comments came as Fox & Friends discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s clash with Republican lawmakers this week when she condemned Trump’s “racist” comments in the House of Representatives. Republicans tried to have Pelosi’s words struck from the record, but the measure failed yesterday. This was followed by a vote mostly along party lines in which the House voted 240-187 to approve a proclamation officially denouncing Trump.

As the curvy couch panned Pelosi by accusing her of violating House decorum, Kilmeade took Doug Collins’ (R) side for leading the effort to strike Pelosi’s comments from the record.

“Congressman Collins is going by the manual of parliamentary practice that Thomas Jefferson put into play, which is a person is not supposed to use language personally offensive to the president. I believe calling the president a racist is personally offensive but that’s just my judgment and I’ve also said that members cannot accuse the president of having made bigoted or racist statements. So therefore, precedent set, Collins is 100 percent right.”

There wasn’t much mention in that segment about the root of this firestorm — Trump’s tweets — so lets have a reminder of what the president said:

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

[H/t Bobby Lewis]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com