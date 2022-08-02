Brian Kilmeade: ‘Give Joe Biden Credit’ for Killing Zawahiri… BUT

Brian Kilmeade offered Joe Biden “credit” for the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri, even as he and his colleagues largely focused on bashing the president for pulling U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Fox & Friends started things off on Tuesday with Biden’s confirmation that Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda, was eliminated in a recent drone strike near Kabul. Because of Zawahiri’s proximity to the Taliban-controlled capital of Afghanistan, Fox & Friends took the opportunity to slam the “botched Afghanistan withdrawal” by arguing that it led to an al-Qaeda resurgence.

While the Taliban has accused the U.S. of violating the Doha Agreement with the drone strike, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has countered that the Taliban violated the agreement by sheltering Zawahiri. Fox & Friends touched on this as they rolled footage of a White House address where Biden insisted the U.S. successfully got rid of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

“Clearly, he’s wrong,” Ainsley Earhardt said. She continued by pointing to reports of the terror group’s presence throughout Afghanistan, plus their relationship with the Taliban.

The discussion continued as Kilmeade remarked that Zawahiri was staying “right outside the capital, in the capital city, hanging out on the balcony with his family on the inside.” He contrasted this with how bin Laden was staying in an isolated compound before he was killed by U.S. special forces.

“Listen, give Joe Biden credit,” Kilmeade eventually said. “He green-lighted this hit. It took him four months, but he green-lighted this hit, and they executed. Give the CIA credit, and the president, in this case, says over the horizon it was effective. I’ve got it.”

But in that case, if you just sent one or two drones, one drone and 2 hellfire missiles and you get one guy, there’s no rational belief to think that he’s the only al-Qaeda there. Where the other lieutenants and where are they located and how could you possibly say we are safer without any troops on the ground?

