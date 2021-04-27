Things got a little heated on the set of Fox & Friends as Ainsely Earhardt argued on behalf of the high approval ratings for President Joe Biden as a means to push back on Brian Kilmeade’s clear disgust with Vice President Kamala Harris, in particular, how she is handling the situation at the Southern border, which may or may not be a a “crisis” depending on the infotainment one consumes.

Biden asked Vice President Harris to take on the issue of increased migration from Central America, an issue with which viewers of Fox & Friends are all too familiar given the drumbeat of “Migrant Caravan” coverage going back three years.

The Vice President has responded by reasonably focusing on the root cause of the issue by focusing on the instability of the “Triangle Countries” of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, from where the vast majority of these migrants emanate seeing stability and basic needs that they are unable to get in their home countries.

The concept of focusing on the underlying problems instead of the symptoms makes sense. Or in other words, why focus on constantly changing band-aids if, instead, you can figure out a way to stem the bleeding. But because the Vice President has yet to visit the border — which she defended to the press recently by saying it was due to “Covid issues”— many in conservative media have pounced highlighted what they see as lack of action or taking the immigration problem seriously.

Steve Doocy pointed out that there are currently “Covid issues” across the country, and that hasn’t kept Harris, and her large security detail, from traveling to places like Buffalo and Chicago, where she has visited recently in support of other Biden administration issues like the Covid Relief Bill and infrastructure.

“She can’t go to Texas or Arizona?” Earhardt asked, to which Kilmeade exclaimed, “What an embarrassment. Can you imagine getting an assignment and just not doing it? That’s what’s happening now. Yesterday might have well have been the Queen of England in terms of her engagement.”

Kilmeade has been as vocal as anyone in criticizing Harris, and his comments are not entirely unfounded. The VP, purely from an optics perspective, has not handled the border issue with the sort of alacrity that he, and many others, see as an urgent issue.

However, as Earhardt was quick to point out, given the high approval ratings that the Biden Administration is currently enjoying due to several other issues in the news, is it really that unreasonable for Harris and the Biden administration to draw further attention to an issue so often used as a cudgel by conservative media?

After a curious run about hurricanes, the Incans, and combustible engines, Kilmeade returned to his harangue against VP Harris and how she’s handling the border. “She is not doing it bad; she is not doing it at all,” he said. “I have no idea why she is getting a pass.”

At this point, Earhardt and Doocy pointed out that the Biden Administration’s handling of Covid is rating well for them, and that is “their number one issue,” to which Kilmeade shot back, “you think it applies here?!” Political debates are rare on Fox & Friends, and this was less a spat, but more of a reasonable but spirited exchange one might see at a family dinner table.

There are many political narratives that conservative opinion programs have tried to villainize during the first 100 days of the Biden administration, but none have really stuck so far. Hunter Biden came and went; Joe Biden is too old and patriotic to mock, but Kamala Harris and her handling of the border? This might be the actual wedge issue that Fox News so sorely needs to find.

Watch above via Fox News.

