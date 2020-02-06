Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade took a remarkably jaundiced eye towards Senator Mitt Romney Thursday morning.

The Utah Senator cited his faith and voted to convict President Donald Trump on one article of impeachment Wednesday afternoon, which became the only nonpartisan impeachment vote in history, keeping the President from claiming the proceedings to be entirely partisan.

Romney made plain in his speech announcing his vote to convict, that his “oath before God” factored mightily in his decision. An active member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, Romney made plain how his religious conviction factored into his vote convict:

The allegations made in the articles of impeachment are very serious. As a Senator-juror, I swore an oath, before God, to exercise “impartial justice.” I am a profoundly religious person. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the President, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong.

But Kilmeade is remarkably skeptical of Romney’s beliefs.

“Please don’t bring religion into it,” Kilmeade exasperated, adding “for him to bring religion into it. Has nothing to do with religion. My faith makes me do this?” He then cynically added, “are you kidding? What about your faith in this case meld together? I mean, that is unbelievable for him to bring religion into. This his faith.”

Fox & Friends is the highest-rated morning show on all of cable news, and reportedly President Trump’s favorite program. Because it is an “opinion” show, which does not abide by the same journalistic standards as a “news” program, the show has the freedom to offer thoughts and opinions on a wide variety of topics, like the role of faith and religion in politics.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, for example, is very eager to share her love of God and the Bible, and just a few minutes after this segment ran, Fox & Friends interviewed Family Research Center President Tony Perkins in advance of his attendance of the National Prayer Breakfast hosted by President Trump. Perkins noted to the Fox News morning show hosts that “the foundation for America to be a great nation are the values that come from faith, from the Christian faith in particular.”

So when is it okay to bring faith into it again?

Watch above via Fox News.

