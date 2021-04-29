Brian Kilmeade Says Biden Keeping the Nation in a ‘Sense of Panic’ on Covid So Dems Can Keep Spending Money

Fox’s Brian Kilmeade on Thursday said that the Biden administration is trying to keep everyone in a “sense of panic” as cover to continue passing massive spending bills disguised as rescue packages. He also said that the “medical community” wants to “strangle us for another year.”

The hosts of Fox & Friends were discussing the socially-distanced, masked audience for President Joe Biden‘s address on Wednesday.

“If you are vaccinated inside the chamber, and you are sitting behind the President of the United States who is also vaccinated, you should not be wearing a mask,” said Kilmeade. “That place should have been sold out last night. Everyone is vaccinated. You want to send the American people a message, send congress to their seats and send that message.”

He said the shot of Speaker Nancy Pelosi giving the elbow bump to Biden was “an embarrassment seen around the world. It looks like America is cowering.”

Co-host Steve Doocy read a tweet from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (R) referring to the covid measures in the joint session as “virtue signaling.

After playing another clip, Kilmeade said it’s part of a deliberate effort.

“This administration is trying to keep news a sense of panic so they can keep passing these rescue packages that we can’t afford,” he said.

He criticized Biden for not calling for kids to be back in school and referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci being asked about why 4-year-olds must wear masks. He also cited the Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah as someone who thinks it is “getting out of hand.”

“I think the American people have got to put party aside and understand the medical community is trying to strangle us for additional year and it’s got to stop,” said Kilmeade.

