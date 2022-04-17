Frequent CNN guest Lynn Sweet went after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her recent comments about Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

Sweet, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Chicago Sun-Times, joined CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources discussion about a variety of hot topics, including; the Republican National Committee’s vote to withdraw from presidential debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates and President Joe Biden’s limited media presence. Eventually, the conversation shifted to Psaki’s live comments on the Pod Save America podcast, wherein she took a swing at Doocy’s questions for her at White House press briefings.

Psaki was asked if Doocy is a “stupid son of a bitch,” or if he just plays one on TV. This was an allusion to the infamous moment when President Joe Biden said that about Doocy before he later attempted to clear the air.

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that — nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy — might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” Psaki said.

Stelter asked his guest about this blow-up, and Sweet assessed that Psaki “got lulled into losing her discipline.”

“This podcast is made by her friends. They go back to the Kerry campaign, they worked in the Obama White House,” Sweet said. “She was forgetting what her real job is, which is to communicate on behalf of the president. Okay? She even repeated some of the swear words that the questioner asked in the question, upping the ante.”

Sweet gave Psaki a measure of credit for also using part of the podcast to talk about the “grace” Doocy has shown her in the past. She also defended Doocy for asking the questions Fox gives him, saying “it’s not a negative to consult your colleagues on what question to ask.”

