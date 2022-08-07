Brian Stelter Suggests Hunter Biden Turmoil Could Force President to Bail on 2024 Bid: It’s a ‘Real Problem’ and ‘Not Just a Right-Wing Media Story’

CNN’s Brian Stelter questioned whether President Joe Biden might be forced to forgo re-election in 2024 because of his legally-embattled son: Hunter Biden.

Stelter spoke to Michael LaRosa on Sunday, about two weeks after LaRosa left his job as press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden. Part of the conversation on Reliable Sources wound up revolving around the increasingly vocal calls from those who say Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in the Oval Office.

“I hope he runs. I know he’s going to run, he’s planning to run,” LaRosa said. He described concerns about Biden as “Democratic bed-wetting time,” and he heaped praise on the president even as Stelter noted that Biden’s age could be a factor.

“What about his son?” Stelter pivoted. “What about Hunter? Hunter under federal investigation, charges could be coming at any time. This is not just a right-wing media story. This is a real problem for the Bidens. Could he decide not to run for re-election, given his son?”

“They make decisions as a family, and they will make that decision when it’s time,” LaRosa answered.

“Do you think they’ve talked about it yet?” Stelter asked.

“No,” LaRosa said. “The president is doing his job and he’s doing his work. He’s not focused on that. It’s 19 months! Why would he do that?”

Stelter’s questions refer to the investigations into Hunter Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings, plus the Justice Department’s reported debates of whether to charge him. The liabilities of Hunter Biden have been a frequent point of criticism against the Biden family, and there has been a recurring question of whether his father’s re-election pursuits will hinge on whether or not his son is indicted.

Watch above, via CNN.

