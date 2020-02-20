MSNBC’s Brian Williams seemed to blame his network’s parent company for making President Donald Trump’s political rise possible.

On Tuesday night, Williams closed out his show with a segment about how The Apprentice “might have been the pilot” for Trump’s presidency. Williams said that the show – which was aired by NBC – “deepened Trump’s understanding of the medium,” allowed Trump to magnify his name as a business brand, and imparted Trump with an understanding of how to politically market himself in the 2016 election.

“The so-called coastal elites, including – let’s be honest – much of the mainstream media, people who are perhaps still coming to grips with Trump’s attraction, might have seen it early if they watched the show.”

Williams went on to say The Apprentice was a preview of Trump’s presidency because “it’s doubtful Rod Blagojevich would be released from prison were he not on Celebrity Apprentice back in the day.” This led to Williams juxtaposing footage of Blagojevich on the show with footage of Trump a few days ago claiming he didn’t “know him very well” after commuting his sentence.

