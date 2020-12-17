Brian Williams Ridicules Trump’s Obsession With Water Pressure With Hilarious Montage of Complaints

Reminding viewers that over 300,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, MSNBC’s Brian Williams ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump for obsessing over water pressure enough to roll back efficiency standards.

The new guidelines do away with the two-and-a-half-gallon-per-minute maximum flow rate set by the House in the 1990s — prompting intense backlash from environmentalists concerned by energy and water waste.

“The standards will just be put back when [Joe] Biden takes office, but you still have to admire Trump’s determination, and you have to wonder would we have 300,000 dead if he had been this diligent, this persistent about our uncontrolled pandemic?” Williams jabbed.

The anchor then roasted the president’s water pressure grievances by playing a brutal montage showing Trump complaining about water and toilets at multiple rallies.

“Once the president believes something is true, it becomes a kind of repetition tic and no amount of exaggeration is enough,” Williams said before rolling the tape.

The montage began with Trump claiming that his administration is looking “very strongly” at showers and other water appliances around the house.

“You know the water is like, you’ve got soap and you can’t get it off,” Trump said at a January rally while miming someone having a lot of trouble figuring out how to use the sink.

“Drip, drip, drip — uggghh — drip, drip, drip,” he added at another rally this year, describing someone struggling to shower.

Other clips showed Trump complaining that the water pressure was not good enough for his hair, noting that he wants it to be beautiful.

The president also claimed at several different events that people needed to flush their toilets up to 15 times after use. “Not me, of course, not me, but you, him,” he added.

“It is an easy word but it’s a very complicated word when you think of it. It’s called ‘water,'” Trump said this February.

“Donald Trump on water pressure, an actual action his administration actually took today,” Williams jeered once the montage ended.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

