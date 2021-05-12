‘Bring it On!’ Liz Cheney Defiant to Team Trump’s Threat to Primary Her After Leadership Ouster

Even after her Republican House colleagues voted to throw her out of her conference leadership role, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) remained defiant in her first interview after it happened.

Cheney spoke to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday after her expulsion as GOP Conference chair. Cheney has already reaffirmed her opposition to former President Donald Trump as leader of the Republican Party, so Guthrie asked her “Are you the leader of the opposition in exile right now in the Republican Party?”

“I intend to be one of the leaders in a fight to restore our party to bring our party back to substance and principles, and in a fight to make clear that we won’t participate in the really dangerous effort that’s underway,” Cheney said.

Cheney went on by saying her ouster was “the opening salvo” in the battle for the soul of the Republican Party. Guthrie then asked what’s Cheney’s message as Trump’s political team is working to coalesce around a candidate to challenge her in Wyoming’s next primary election.

Cheney’s answer? “Bring it on!”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

