CNN’s Brooke Baldwin is returning to the anchor chair Monday after her recovery from the coronavirus.

Baldwin was one of a few prominent news anchors battling COVID-19, and she spoke with colleague Brian Stelter on Sunday about getting tested to confirm she’s made a complete recovery.

She said she’s felt luckier than most, comparing her own symptoms to the horrors people have been going through in hospitals. “I didn’t have to add to the stress of the doctors and nurses in these hospitals by having to go in.”

“That said, it was like going to Hell and back and it could have been much worse,” she continued. “For me, it was two solid weeks of just feeling like crap. And then the final week waiting before I was fully cleared of the virus to be able to return to work tomorrow.”

Stelter asked, “Do you think you’ll approach your anchor job any differently now, now that you’re on the other side and part of this army of survivors?”

Baldwin said in response:

“So many thousands are worried, so many thousands of others have loved ones who are in hospitals. How can I not approach it differently? I think when I talk to family members who have loved ones who are suffering, how can I not understand it and have that empathy a bit more than another journalist who was fortunate enough not to get it? How can I not when I’m talking to doctors, you know, trying to understand why aren’t there more FDA-approved antibody tests? I was reading a piece in the Times this weekend saying out of 14 tests, only three had fairly accurate results. Why is that? I’ll ask doctors about plasma donation. I want to give my blood to people to be able to help others who are sick. So hopefully viewers will be watching and understand that I have such a stake in this, just like so many, you know, hundreds of thousands of other people.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]