Brutal: CNN’s Brian Stelter Asks ‘Why Does Sarah Sanders Still Have a Job?’

CNN host Brian Stelter piled on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over her admission to Robert Mueller‘s team that she lied to the public, repeatedly teasing a segment wondering why she still has a job.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s Reliable Sources, Stelter slammed Sanders in a pair of teases for the segment, first saying “Sarah Sanders is a press secretary with zero credibility. Why does she still have a job?”

In a later tease, Stelter asked “Why does Sarah Sanders still have a job?” and “Is it time for her to just walk away?”

Then, Stelter prefaced his panel segment with a blistering commentary about Sanders and the Trump White House. After calling Trump out for his false tweet claiming millions were killed in the bombings in Sri Lanka, he observed “In the wake of the Mueller report, the lies from the White House have been making headlines,” and added “It’s no wonder why Trump’s aides don’t think twice about just making stuff up, it’s because tone starts at the top.”

“Witness press secretary Sarah Sanders,” he continued, “who admitted to the special counsel that her May 2017 claims about ‘countless’ FBI agents wanting James Coney fired was not ‘founded on anything.’ It was just a ‘slip of the tongue,’ she said. But it wasn’t, Sanders made similar claims multiple times on two different days.”

“She has no credibility left,” Stelter said, and observed that “in Trump world, that reality might actually help her, because when we point out that she’s making stuff up, it makes the president hold onto her, support her, stand by her, because she’s taking it to the media.”

“That’s how twisted this has become,” he concluded.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

