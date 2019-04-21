Trump Mistakenly Claims Millions Dead in Sri Lanka Explosions

President Donald Trump issued a tweet Sunday morning expressing his condolences for the more than 200 people killed in explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

In Trump’s initial tweet expressing his “Heartfelt condolences” to the victims of the attacks, the president mistakenly wrote that “at least 138 million” people were killed.

Somehow, the tweet was up for 20 minutes before it was deleted from the president’s account.

Here’s a screenshot, via CNN’s Brian Stelter.

This embarrassing error was up for 20 minutes before being deleted. pic.twitter.com/pXSwRG6Qbp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 21, 2019

A corrected version was later published.

“138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels,” Trump wrote. “The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!”

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

[Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com