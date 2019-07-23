Brutal: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Laughs as Bernie Sanders Can’t Name a Single Thing He Admires About Elizabeth Warren

When CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Bernie Sanders to name one thing he admires about Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the independent Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate did not have a plan for that.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Harlow wound down her lengthy interview with Sanders by asking what could be seen as a softball question, but Sanders elicited a laugh from the anchor by whiffing repeatedly.

“I’d like to end on a positive note, so very quickly here, everyone’s comparing you to Senator Elizabeth Warren, you often say she is my friend,” Harlow said.

“Let’s end with something you admire about her. What is the thing you admire most about Senator Elizabeth Warren, as you get ready to take her on the debate stage?” Harlow asked.

“Well, Senator Warren is a friend of mine, and I admire the fact that we have worked together over the years on a number of issues,” Sanders replied.

In between two awkward pauses, Harlow asked, “Anything specific?”

“Well, no, we have worked together on a number of issues,” Sanders said, to laughter from Harlow, and added, “and she is a very good senator.”

Reporters have repeatedly tried to bait Warren and Sanders into criticizing each other, with little success. Sanders has praised Warren as a “very good senator” in the past, but that’s apparently as far as his praise for Warren goes.

