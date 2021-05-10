In CNN’s interview with the California Republican gubernatorial candidate, Caitlyn Jenner said we are in a “post-Trump era.”

Jenner said she didn’t want to dwell on the 2020 election. “I’m not going to go on the past, you know. We’re in a post Trump era.”

The claim received pushback from CNN’s Dana Bash as she asked, “Are we though? I don’t think he believes that.”

“We have moved forward,” Jenner insisted.

Jenner has waffled in her support for former President Donald Trump. She supported his run in 2016 but criticized him during his presidency due to his positions on LGBTQ policy.

Jenner was squeamish when Bash turned to national politics, “Uh oh. Okay. Remember I’m running for California. This is not a national position.”

When Bash asked Jenner if she believes that Biden duly won the election, Jenner responded saying, “He is our president. I respect that.” She later clarified that she did not believe the election was stolen and said, “I believe in the system.”

“There’s a lot of frustration over that election. You know what? I’m frustrated over what happened back then.” She turned back to her gubernatorial run and said, “As a citizen, I’m frustrated. And I said you know what? I want to do something about it.”

Jenner also rejected the label of Republican, saying she might be a libertarian due to her conservative economic policy and liberal social agenda.

You can watch above, via CNN.

