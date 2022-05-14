Reporters Blocked From Right Wing Candidates’ Campaign Event By, Uh, a Guy in a Tricorn Hat

By Caleb HoweMay 14th, 2022, 8:34 pm
 

Pennsylvania Republican senate primary candidate Kathy Barnette and state Rep. Doug Mastriano, running in the gubernatorial primary, held a campaign rally on Saturday and denied entry to a CBS News crew, Washington Post reporters, and others. In a rather unusual fashion, as seen in the two clips above.

Campaign correspondent Robert Costa can be seen in the video tweeted by his network asking why reporters were not being allowed access to the event.

Equally as interesting was who was doing the blocking.

That individual was caught on video by Washington Post politics reporter Colby Itkowitz. (Audio-enhanced clip above.)

Itkowitz also explained why simply bypassing hat guy didn’t work.

Still, at least one kind of media was allowed into the event.

Barnette is facing Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz in her primary, and faced withering criticism from both Donald Trump and Fox’s Sean Hannity.

Mastriano has likewise been opposed by fellow Republicans in the state. It’s not the first time one of his events has barred the press.

Watch the clips above, via CBS News and the Washington Post.

