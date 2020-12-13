Soon-to-be senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden and Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond stated, on Sunday morning, Republican members of Congress behind closed doors have accepted that President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid.

“I talk to Republican members of Congress all the time,” Richmond told CBS News’ Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan. “They say one thing privately, they say another thing publicly. But the one thing I will tell you is they realize he lost this election.”

“All of America recognizes Joe Biden’s victory,” the congressman declared. “This is just a small portion of the Republican conference that are appeasing and patronizing the president on his way out because they are scared of his Twitter power and other things.”

Richmond continued by making clear that Republicans will not stand in the Biden administration’s way when it comes to their agenda centered on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it’s time to govern, if we can’t cooperate, if Republicans won’t meet us halfway, we will go to the American people, and we will continue to push our agenda. But this country is in far too much turmoil. And this pandemic, the economic aspects, and health aspects really calls for America to get on one page, solve this crisis and start to move forward,” Richmond stated. “So we’re not going to let them slow us down.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]