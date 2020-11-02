Political analyst Charlie Cook reviewed the latest polling figures with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd and argued that the numbers are understating former Vice President Joe Biden’s standing, rather than overstating it.

Recent polls have Biden with a consistently significant lead over President Donald Trump, but national polls are not what gets one (re)elected. And the crucial state polls do not seem to align with national polls and house district polls, which Todd noted to his guest.

Cook agreed with Todd’s observation and said ,”I think a lot of these state polls are ones of let’s just say dubious quality, either method logically or slanted one way or the other,” adding “I think we’re seeing a lot of really bad state polls that are incorporated in these averages that send false”

Todd then asked his guest, if there is a mistake in the polls, “do you think it’s more likely to be we’ve underestimated Biden or underestimated Trump this time?”

Cook prefaced his response by noting that poll error can go either way but added, “If there is an undercounted group, I think it’s going to be college-educated suburban women.” As a result, Cook concluded that “will work to Biden’s benefit, so I think it’s more likely that the polls are understating where Biden is than overstating.”

