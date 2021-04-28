Chris Christie panned President Joe Biden’s speech on ABC Wednesday night, saying he “should know better.”

The former New Jersey governor said Biden’s words “sounded like what you would hear from a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card with no credit limit on it.”

He added, “Except the words came out of the mouth of an adult who should know better.”

