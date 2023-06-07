Chris Christie Scoffs at Required RNC Pledge to Back Primary Winner: I’ll Take it ‘Just as Seriously as Trump Did’

During his appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, former New Jersey governor and current presidential candidate Chris Christie (R) indicated that he is not necessarily a guaranteed supporter of the Republican primary winner.

GMA host George Stephanopolous asked Christie, who has been trailing in the polls since before he officially entered the 2024 race, about the pledge candidates are being asked to make before participating in primary debates — that they “[agree] to support the eventual nominee.” Right now, the nominee dominating the polls is former president Donald Trump, whom Christie has said he will never support. Here’s what he said:

“George, I will be on the debate stage, and I will take the pledge that the [Republican National Committee] puts in front of me just as seriously as Donald Trump did eight years ago, when he signed the pledge, as Reince Priebus went up there and begged him to do it, and on the first debate stage, he didn’t raise his hand to say he’d support the nominee.”

Stephanopolous pointed out that in addition to trailing Trump, Christie has conflicts with both never-Trumpers (for supporting Trump in the past) and with Trump supporters (for abandoning his support). But Christie has chosen Trump as his target and has been slamming his record of broken promises, his family, and his lies. Trump, on the other hand, is mocking Christie’s weight.

