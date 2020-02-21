CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight told Democrats they have to “see what beat you” and have a firm grasp on Trump voters’ frustrations if they want a chance at winning people over.

“You need to see what beat you. Trump told people with legitimate gripes exactly what they wanted to hear.”

He showed a montage of Trump supporters talking about liking the president because “he speaks his mind” and he’s not politically correct. He added, “Hear them, more importantly ignore them at your own peril again. They’re not asking for a granular plan of how many years and how many dollars over how much time for health care, they just want to know that you get the system does them dirty.”

Cuomo went on:

“Make no mistake, there are hateful folks who see Trump as a champion of their bigoted ideas. But there are so many more who want you to address this. Government wastes the money. Passes laws that players can get around. Corrupt with their money and connections to power and this two tiered justice system. Policies that they have to pay for but don’t benefit from. Politicians lie, connive, they pick winners and losers and with the media they push political correctness to the point of paralysis. Trump convinced many who feel like that — and there are a lot — that he hates the same things, that he is the system’s perfect nemesis.”

He argued Democrats need to show they can “actually deliver” and that Americans will “win with you.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

