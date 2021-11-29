It’s Crickets from Chris Cuomo After Latest Report Shows Extent to Which He Tried to Help Scandal-Ridden Brother

On Monday night, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo omitted the latest damning reporting on him advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid the sexual harassment allegations against him at the time.

The latest reporting includes Chris Cuomo’s private texts revealing that he sought to help his brother handle the accusations, and that the CNN host used his sources to find out who was behind them. Additionally, Chris Cuomo “snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother Andrew Cuomo and relayed it to the governor’s inner circle, according to a newly released transcript of his testimony to New York state investigators in July.”

Cuomo’s colleague, Reliable Sources anchor Brian Stelter appeared to come to the host’s defense on Monday.

“For what it’s worth, when Chris Cuomo addressed his actions on the air back in August, he said ‘this will be my final word on it,’ and he hasn’t addressed the matter on TV since,” tweeted Stelter.

Handing off to Don Lemon, the two had another one of their lovefests. Unlike in August, when they expressed that they love the other only for Lemon to kick off his show with the New York attorney general’s report about Cuomo sexually harassing current and former state employees, Lemon made no mention of the latest reporting about his friend.

