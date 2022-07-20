Chris Cuomo to Speak With Dan Abrams in First Interview Since CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo will sit down with NewsNation host Dan Abrams next Tuesday for his first interview since he was fired by CNN last year.

Abrams, who founded Mediaite, teased the exclusive in a promo for the one-on-one, saying Cuomo will answer questions about what he’s been doing since he left prime time and what he plans to do next.

Abrams said in the promo that the younger brother of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) will be “answering the tough questions about his past.”

The interview will air on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live at 9 p.m. ET.

Cuomo was CNN’s biggest ratings star until last December when he was suspended after it was reported that he assisted his brother navigate through a series of sexual harassment scandals.

He was ultimately fired and then quit his SiriusXM radio show. A book he was set to release was then dropped by HarperCollins.

The New York Times later reported Cuomo was fired when former CNN boss Jeff Zucker learned of a sexual misconduct allegation from his time at ABC News.

Cuomo has kept a low profile since leaving cable news behind. The Daily Beast reported this week that in the eight months since he separated from television, Cuomo explored the idea of becoming a volunteer firefighter in East Hampton.

He reportedly “balked” after he was informed doing so would take up much of his time.

Cuomo shared a video from the war in Ukraine earlier this month on his Instagram page. He reported on “intense” Russian shelling while he referred to himself as a “free agent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com