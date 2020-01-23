Conservative media observers chewed out CNN’s Chris Cuomo in response to his apparent suggestion that Greta Thunberg should be immune to public scrutiny.

On Thursday, Cuomo shared the Washington Post’s reporting on how U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mocked Thunberg for the speech she gave to world leaders at Davos. When asked about Thunberg, Mnuchin suggested that the teen climate awareness activist should go study economics before bothering politicians about climate science.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can go back and explain that to us,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin’s remarks might not be all that surprising after how many times President Donald Trump has disparaged Thunberg, but it still prompted Cuomo to ask the Twitterverse a question:

Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020

In the end, Cuomo got an answer, though it might not have been the one he was looking for. While some people answered that Thunberg is a public figure and therefore subject to scrutiny, most critics reminded Cuomo that CNN just settled a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for their inaccurate coverage of the Covington Catholic High School student.

Are you kidding me?https://t.co/v18aj9KrgT — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 23, 2020

Your network had to pay a settlement to a 17-year-old for smearing him as a racist for smirking — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2020

Chris, your network literally just settled with a Covington High School kid after you smeared him. https://t.co/iVyov1LDRy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 23, 2020

So Chris, how much did CNN settle with Nick Sandmann after “going at” him? https://t.co/iY8w8SlBTQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 23, 2020

Your network just had to settle a $275 million lawsuit for smearing and lying about an under aged kid who was not a public figure Greta Thunberg is a public figure who wants the spotlight and has been heavily promoted by your company There’s a big difference https://t.co/Xlpew5TTRO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 23, 2020

The name Nick Sandman escape your mind? Or are @CNN employees ordered to pretend you didn’t pay him millions for smearing him a year ago for not supporting your left-wing politics? https://t.co/FJYhnHWFqU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 23, 2020

So it’s only okay for CNN to go after kids if they’re named Nick Sandmann? https://t.co/7vutdGNeMm — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 23, 2020

When Cuomo reported on the Covington confrontation about a year ago, he said he hadn’t seen any credible evidence that Sandman said or did anything “extreme” to Native American activist Nathan Phillips. However he also criticized Sandmann by name — saying he “did make a choice and that was to make it into a standoff.”

“That was not a good choice,” Cuomo said. “If that was my son … would I like what he did? If I were there, would I have allowed the kids to be in that situation? No and no. There was a disrespect at play that doesn’t work for me in these circumstances.”

Cuomo went on to call the kids “out of their depth” and said their wearing of MAGA hats invites questions about “issues of behavior.”

