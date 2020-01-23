comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DAY 3

Chris Cuomo, Who Once Criticized Nick Sandmann, Called Out for Deeming Greta Thunberg Attacks Off Limits Because She’s ‘A Kid’

By Ken MeyerJan 23rd, 2020, 8:08 pm

Conservative media observers chewed out CNN’s Chris Cuomo in response to his apparent suggestion that Greta Thunberg should be immune to public scrutiny.

On Thursday, Cuomo shared the Washington Post’s reporting on how U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mocked Thunberg for the speech she gave to world leaders at Davos. When asked about Thunberg, Mnuchin suggested that the teen climate awareness activist should go study economics before bothering politicians about climate science.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can go back and explain that to us,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin’s remarks might not be all that surprising after how many times President Donald Trump has disparaged Thunberg, but it still prompted Cuomo to ask the Twitterverse a question:

In the end, Cuomo got an answer, though it might not have been the one he was looking for. While some people answered that Thunberg is a public figure and therefore subject to scrutiny, most critics reminded Cuomo that CNN just settled a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann for their inaccurate coverage of the Covington Catholic High School student.

When Cuomo reported on the Covington confrontation about a year ago, he said he hadn’t seen any credible evidence that Sandman said or did anything “extreme” to Native American activist Nathan Phillips. However he also criticized Sandmann by name — saying he “did make a choice and that was to make it into a standoff.”

“That was not a good choice,” Cuomo said. “If that was my son … would I like what he did? If I were there, would I have allowed the kids to be in that situation? No and no. There was a disrespect at play that doesn’t work for me in these circumstances.”

Cuomo went on to call the kids “out of their depth” and said their wearing of MAGA hats invites questions about “issues of behavior.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: