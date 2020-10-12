MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called out Republicans not wearing masks and following public health guidelines amid the Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, saying, “They don’t appear to care how many people die if they can get their Supreme Court justice through.”

Hayes first called out Senator Mike Lee for being in the hearing room in person without a mask, and bringing up recent events he attended, including the Rose Garden event for Barrett that Dr. Anthony Fauci has since described as a “super spreader” event.

Lee tested positive for the virus and described he felt some symptoms, which Hayes noted along with his doctor’s note before saying, “And yet, there he was in the hearing room today, speaking without a mask, so committed ramming through a justice to giving trump and conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Court for a generation so they can do something like, I don’t know, maybe take away Americans’ health care.”

“So committed to that project, while he may have contracted the illness at the last big event for this justice, even though he is still experiencing symptoms, he rushed back into that room to breathe all over his colleagues. He could have done it on Zoom. We’ve all spent seven months working remotely. But no, no, no, no, no. Why? Well, because they just don’t seem to care how many people get sick and how many people die so long as they can push their justice through,” Hayes continued.

Senator Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has defended the approach to the hearings earlier Monday, saying, “I made a decision to try to make the room as safe as possible, but to come to work… I’m not going to be told to be tested by political opponents. I’m going to be tested as an individual when the CDC requires it.”

Hayes called out Graham for not getting tested, “apparently for fear he might test positive and then not be able to ram through the judge before election day.” He argued they’re willing to push this through even if “people in their own circle” get sick, adding, “They get prickly and petulant when you try to get them be a little bit responsible on even the most minor things.”

And after showing the video of Mark Meadows refusing to put his mask on while talking to reporters (Hayes mockingly remarked, “You poor guy, oh my gosh”), Hayes brought up continued problems on the pandemic across the country before saying again, “This stuff is a matter of life and death. There are tens of thousands of people right now who aren’t sick, who are going to get sick and die if the right precautions aren’t taken. They don’t appear to care how many people die if they can get their Supreme Court justice through or somehow get this president re-elected. It sounds almost deranged and hyperbolic to say it, but it is absolutely the plain and indisputable truth.”

