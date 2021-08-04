Chris Hayes Goes on a Tear, Says DOJ Official Who Backed Trump ‘Coup’ Attempt ‘Should Be Disbarred’

Chris Hayes blasted former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday over his willingness to help Donald Trump monkey with the 2020 presidential election results. The MSNBC host said he should be disbarred for his actions.

“He is in a million different ways, unremarkable,” said Hayes, of Clark. “The kind of functionary lawyer that exists in droves in Washington, D.C.”

But as we learned on Wednesday, Clark was willing to do something quite remarkable. As Hayes put it, “Basically he auditioned before the president and let him know he’d be willing to be the trigger man for Donald Trump in his attempt to kill off American democracy in its present form. And that is not hyperbole.”

Hayes highlighted a letter obtained by ABC News that Clark drafted for Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue to sign last December. Addressed to top officials in Georgia, where Republicans control the legislature, the letter cites nonexistent “irregularities” with the president election in Georgia, which Joe Biden narrowly won.

Hayes read excerpts from the draft, which ultimately was not sent:

The Department of Justice is investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election for President of the United States… at this time we have identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia. While the Department of Justice believes the Governor of Georgia should immediately call special session to consider this important and urgent matter… if he declines to do so, we share with you our view that the Georgia General Assembly has implied authority under the Constitution of the United States to call itself into session for the limited of purpose of considering issues pertaining to the appointment of Presidential Electors.

Hayes noted such a scheme would be a violation of Georgia law, as well as the will of voters in the state.

“It would mean the Department of Justice was literally signing on to the coup attempt in its official capacity,” said the host. “It would be a green light for mayhem.”

Hayes concluded:

The man who colluded with Donald Trump on this coup should be disbarred. No one should ever hire him again. He should face eternal public shaming, Jeffrey Clark. It is insane to let this man, Jeffrey Clark, get anywhere near any institution in this country that matters at all. He aimed a nuclear weapon at the United States of America’s democracy. There have been little to no consequences for anyone involved in this whole disgusting and sordid affair. And unless there are, they’re going to try again. They came very close last time.

Watch above via MSNBC.

