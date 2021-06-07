Chris Hayes: Trump Team Won’t Stop Attacking Democracy Until They’re Either Successful or ‘Someone Goes to Jail’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Monday by saying the “enemies” of democracy are “plotting in the open” and will not stop “until they’re either successful or some of them are put in prison.”

He brought up former President Donald Trump’s speech in North Carolina over the weekend trying to rehash his usual false claims about the 2020 election. More important than that, Hayes said, is “an increasingly militant radicalization against pluralistic multiracial American democracy as a collective project.”

He slammed Texas attorney general Ken Paxton for “saying the proverbial quiet part loud” about voting restrictions, and brought up the stunning recent reporting that Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pushing the Department of Justice to look into some truly bonkers election conspiracy theories.

“Think about this for a second. Giuliani, Meadows, all the president’s men, what are they all doing? They’re all attacking free and fair elections,” Hayes said. “Started back in 2016, right? Continued in the run-up to 2020. Then it happened during 2020, then after 2020. Trump was never held accountable for his actions there. He was not convicted in either of his impeachment trials, both of which revolved around him trying to subvert the presidential election, the core fundamental question of a free and fair election.”

He brought up the Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn the election, Republican attorneys general like Paxton who tried helping Trump, and the “fraudulent audit” currently underway in Arizona, before asking, “What penalty have they faced? What sanction have they experienced that would induce them to stop?”

Mark Meadows is chilling, dude. Goes on TV, I’m sure he goes out to dinner in DC, does his thing. The answer is essentially zero, which is why they will not stop until someone goes to jail, or they find the weak point in the fence and they get through and they succeed.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

